Woody Harrelson is in early talks to play a key role in Disney’s Han Solo movie, the next Star Wars stand-alone film that stars Alden Ehrenreich in the origin story of one of the franchise’s most iconic characters. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing the pic, which already has brought aboard Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke. Deadline has confirmed the Harrelson talks; Disney declined comment.

The untitled Han Solo movie is the second in the Star Wars stand-alone franchise that begin with last month’s bow of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which has made $802 million worldwide already. The new pic has already staked out a May 25, 2018 release date.

Variety reported the news first today.