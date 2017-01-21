Christening the Women’s Marches in Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and around the world as “Day 1 in our united movement,” speaker, actress and activist America Ferrera launched today’s events in D.C. with a passionate call-to-protest against President Donald Trump and the political movement he spearheads.

“The president is not America,” Ferrera told the large and growing crowd in the nation’s Capital around 10:30 a.m. ET, a half-hour after the official start of the march. “His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.” (See the video above).

The speech, carried live on CNN, was the first of what should be extensive coverage of the Women’s March events in Washington D.C. and sister marches in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and at the Sundance Film Festival. Similar marches are taking or have taken place around the world in such locales as London, Rome, Paris, Serbia, Australia and Sweden.

Shortly before Ferrera’s speech, CNN correspondent Kyung Lah surveyed the growing D.C. and noted “pink hats as far as the eye can see,” a reference to the so-called Pussyhats – pink knit caps with cat-ear corners – that have become the symbol of today’s events. Thousands of the hats have been knitted and distributed by volunteers.

In addition to Lah, CNN this morning has correspondent Brynn Gingras heading from NYC to D.C. on a bus of marchers; Jessica Schneider stationed in New York; Miguel Marquez in Boston and Nina Dos Santos in London. MSNBC has Stephanie Gosk, Jacob Rascon and Cal Perry in D.C., Morgan Radford in New York and Beth Fouhy in Chicago.

This morning’s TV news channel coverage of the march was temporarily halted with a switch to live coverage of the National Prayer Service attended by President Trump.

More than 250,000 marchers are expected in D.C. (and an equal number at the Los Angeles march beginning at 10 a.m. PT), with estimates of more than 100,000 in both Boston and New York, and 50,000-plus in Chicago. In all, an estimated 370 marches are planned today covering every state, with 600 marches expected around the world.

Among the speakers and performers scheduled at Washington’s March are Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Moore, Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Julianne Moore, France McDormand, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette, Olivia Wilde, Janelle Monae, Indigo Girls, Maxwell, MC Lyte, Alia Sharief, DJ Rimarkable, Amber Coffman and Mary Chapin Carpenter, among others. In Los Angeles, Jane Fonda, Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel and Alfre Woodard are expected to show up, and Chelsea Handler is leading the Sundance march in Park City, Utah.

Deadline will have updates as the day’s marches proceed.