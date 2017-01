Refresh for updates If Hollywood couldn’t be in Washington – or New York or Boston or London – to walk the walk, it took to Twitter to talk the talk in support of today’s Women’s Marches around the world. “Shooting Black Panther on a Saturday,” wrote Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. “But my heart is at the Women’s March.”

Here’s a collection of today’s messages from notable names who were rallying or wished they could. Deadline will update this post as the marches march on.

Incredible men representing today st the Women's March on Main in Park City. #freedom pic.twitter.com/GlOBdIiTIN — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 21, 2017

Shooting Black Panther on a Saturday. But my heart is at the Women's March. — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) January 21, 2017

As I listened to every second of the inauguration, I am listening to every word spoken today at the Women's March. My right my privilege.🇺🇸👯 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 21, 2017

At Women's March, Van Jones channels Sarah Palin: "we have the love of the Mama Bear." — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) January 21, 2017