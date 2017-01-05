As if there wasn’t enough spectacle at Sundance every year, Chelsea Handler will lead a women’s march down Main Street in Park City from 9-11 AM January 21 — the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Called the Women’s March on Main, the event will coincide with the Women’s March on Washington in D.C. Intended to highlight women’s issues such as birth control, choice, health care and the like in a political era soon to be dominated by hostility to them, the March on Washington will be accompanied by more than 50 sister marches in cities across the world.

Among the celebrities reported by news outlets to be participating in the Women’s March on Main are Jennifer Aniston, Geena Davis, Salma Hayek, Melissa Leo, Elizabeth Olsen and Rooney Mara.

“Sundance has always been a platform for change — not only for filmmakers and filmmaking but also for big ideas for the future,” Handler said in a statement. “If there’s anything I learned in the last year, it’s that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City. The Women’s March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in D.C.”

The event is not affiliated with the Sundance Film Festival.

Mashable first reported Handler’s involvement in the march.