At least 750,000 people are in downtown Los Angeles this afternoon as part of a series of protests in cities nationwide collectively called the Women’s March. News organizations are already calling the Women’s March the largest presidential protest in American history, with CNN estimating at least 2.5 million people worldwide gathering in protest of the policies and goals of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

#BREAKINGNEWS 750,000 now gathered in downtown for Women's March Los Angeles, organizers sayhttps://t.co/xwF1cRLFcS pic.twitter.com/pOxp0tHdWm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 21, 2017

The march is said by city officials to be the largest to hit Los Angeles in a decade. The crowds nearly overwhelmed the Los Angeles metro system, with long lines to board packed trains into Downtown’s Pershing Square station, where the demonstration began at 10 AM with a march to City Hall. Demand for LA rail services is so intense that Metro ran extra trains, and commuter train service Metrolink announced it would be running an additional train out of Union Station this afternoon to accommodate passengers traveling to communities outside of the city.

During the demonstration, crowds chanted often-hilarious slogans like “can’t build a wall, hands too small!”. Unsurprisingly, many signs referred to Donald Trump’s numerous sexist comments during the Presidential campaign, as well as the infamous hot mic recording in which Trump appeared to brag about committing sexual assault, comments he later insisted were nothing more than “locker room talk” despite the fact that he was nowhere near a locker room at the time he said them.

At City hall, politicians and activist speakers were scheduled to address the crowd. Celebrities who signaled intent to attend the protest included Christina Applegate, Jane Fonda, Kathy Bates, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington and more. The event is scheduled to continue until around 4:00 PM this afternoon.

Los Angeles wasn’t the only city with sky-high turnout. At the flagship demonstration, held today in Washington, D.C., an estimated 500,000 showed up, at least double the 250,000 total who attended Donald Trump’s inauguration yesterday. Though Trump for his part insists despite photographic proof to the contrary that at least a million people attended his swearing in.