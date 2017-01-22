After yesterday’s massive marches across the nation and the around world — and even in Park City, where an estimated 8,000 took to the streets — to support women’s issues in the face of a Donald Trump presidency, its fitting that today’s Deadline Sundance Series topic is the power of women in film.

Deadline senior editor Dominic Patten is moderating a loaded panel beginning at 11 AM PT featuring producers Christine Vachon (Carol), Daniela T. Lundberg (Patti Cake$), Rachel Shane (Hell Or High Water), producer-director Crystal Moselle (Water Front), producer and Women In Film board president Cathy Shulman, and Stella Artois brand director Carolyn Zwiener. The group will discuss how the power of film has an effect on global and domestic women’s issues, can prevent history from repeating itself and can humanize key moments in time — and how such movies can also succeed in the marketplace.

