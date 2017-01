EXCLUSIVE: Henry Cavill has flown to WME. He had been repped by CAA, which made his deals for the Superman films at DC and Warner Bros. Cavill last starred in Batman V Superman, and will wear the cape in Justice League and more Superman and DC tie-in movies. Aside from that, he starred in such films as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and Immortals. Cavill will continue to be managed by Dany Garcia and The Garcia Companies.