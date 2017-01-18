Ed Oxenbould, who starred in Disney’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, has inked with WME for agency representation, moving from ICM. Oxenbould co-stars in Paul Dano’s feature directorial debut drama Wildlife, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. Other film credits for the Australian-born oung actor include M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit and Safe Neighborhood. He continue’s to be repped by Australia’s Sophie Jermyn Management and Industry Entertainment.

Magnet Management has booked author, food critic, and TV host Morgan Murphy for representation in all area. Murphy’s more recent books include On the Road Again, Bourbon & Bacon and Off the Eaten Path: Second Helpings and has appeared on the shows like The TODAY Show and Fox & Friends. Currently, he also serves as a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves and is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, where he was awarded the Meritorious Defense Service Medal and the Afghan campaign medal.