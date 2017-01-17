Wish Upon, the horror film headlined by Conjuring actress Joey King, Ryan Phillippe and Ki Hong Lee, has been slated for release June 30 of this year by distributor Broad Green Pictures. Directed by Annabelle‘s John R. Leonetti and written by Barbara Marshall, the horror film follows 16-year-old misfit Claire who finds a magic box that promises a chance at the life she’s always wanted. But with each wish comes a deadly payment.

The release date for the film is on the same date as another horror film and a franchise at that: TWC’s Amityville: The Awakening which goes wide that weekend with Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan and Jennifer Jason Leigh starring. So, it’s likely that someone may blink.

Wish Upon‘s Leonetti was cinematographer on The Conjuring and the first two Insidious movies before landing the directing gig on Annabelle, which made $256.9 million worldwide via Warner Bros and New Line. Busted Shark Productions’ Sherryl Clark (Cloverfield) is producing Wish Upon.

The film also stars Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Kevin Hanchard and Sherilyn Fenn.