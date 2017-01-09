Zootopia won the Best Animated Picture for Disney as producers were competing with themselves in this category. The the filmmakers were also the creative talent behind fellow nominee Moana. From the minds of Jared Bush and Phil Johnston, in concert with a team of other writers, Disney’s Zootopia was a critical and financial smash this past year, generating over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It was directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Jared Bush (who also co-wrote with Phil Johnston) and produced by John Lasseter and Clark Spencer. Bush also scripted fellow nominee Moana.

A 3D computer-animated buddy cop comedy, and a mystery with film noir undertones, Zootopia also bested Kubo and the Two Strings, Sing and My Life as a Zucchini.

The family film follows bunny Judy Hopps as she struggles to prove herself in the Zootopia police force, enlisting the help of a con artist fox in the unraveling of a conspiracy.

It is considered a hot contender for the Best Animated Feature category at the Oscars. It ended the year in the Box Office Top Ten.