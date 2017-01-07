Film Independent has announced the three winners of its 2017 Spirit Awards filmmaker grants. The organization, which produces the Spirit Awards and the LA Film Festival, named the winners today during its annual Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch, which was held at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. The event was hosted by Sterling K. Brown and Issa Rae, who handed out the awards.

This year’s winners are:

Piaget Producers Award: Jordana Mollick

The award, which includes an unrestricted $25,000 grant funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award is now in its 20th year, with Piaget funding it for the 10th time.

Finalists: Lisa Kjerulff and Melody C. Roscher & Craig Shilowich.

The Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award: Anna Rose Holmer

The award, which includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s, recognizes talented filmmakers of singular vision who have not yet received appropriate recognition. Holmer was recognized for her feature film The Fits.

Finalists: Andrew Ahn, director of Spa Night, Claire Carré, director of Embers, and Ingrid Jungermann, director of Women Who Kill.

The Truer Than Fiction Award: Nanfu Wang

The award, which includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not received significant recognition. Wang was recognized for her film, Hooligan Sparrow.

Finalists: Kristi Jacobson, director of Solitary, and Sara Jordenö, director of Kiki.

“Discovering and supporting new filmmaking talent is at the heart of what we do all year long,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “This year’s filmmaker grant recipients are remarkably talented and I look forward to seeing the work they go on to create in the years to come.”

The 32nd Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, will be held Saturday, February 25 and broadcast live exclusively on IFC at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET.