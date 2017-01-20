EXCLUSIVE: As their first collaboration Wind River premieres at the Sundance Film Festival tomorrow, Riverstone Pictures and Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures have made a multi-year financing, production and development deal to generate an annual output of three to five films. In the two-year pact, Riverstone will fully fund Thunder Road-developed films and provide a seven-figure development fund.

Riverstone Pictures is the Reliance Entertainment company founded by Deepak Nayar and Nik Bower and backed by UK media investor Ingenious. Beyond Taylor Sheridan’s directing debut Wind River, Iwanyk’s Thunder Road separately produced the Sheridan-scripted Sicario and its in-production sequel Soldado, as well as John Wick and its sequel that Lionsgate opens February 10. It is in production with TWC on The Current War with Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, and begins production Monday on the Robin Hood origin story Hood with Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelson. Two other films — the Dev Patel-starrer Hotel Mumbai and the Ethan Hawke-starrer 24 Hours To Live — are in postproduction.

Said Bower: “Basil is among the most talented producers in the business and his greatest successes lie ahead. We are thrilled to embark on this adventure with the whole team at Thunder Road, with whom we share a creative vision and a commitment to quality and to theatrical film-making.”

Said Iwanyk: “Step one for growing Thunder Road was to build a strong and varied development slate. Step two is finding a financing partner that allows us to transition that development into actual movies. Our deal with Riverstone gives us that power. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Nik and his team.”

Riverstone has separate long-term financing deals with Open Road Films and MadRiver Pictures and most recently funded the Peter Landesman-directed Liam Neeson Watergate thriller Felt; the Keanu Reeves sci-fi action thriller Replicas; and Stanley Tucci-directed Final Portrait, starring Geoffrey Rush. Riverstone is currently in production on the Raja Gosnell-directed family film Show Dogs.

Riverstone’s Legal and Business Affairs head Vicky Skea brokered the deal with Thunder Road Business Affairs exec veep Jonathan Fuhrman and Ziffren attorneys PJ Shapiro and Eric Sherman.