Craig Johnson’s Wilson makes its world premiere this Sunday, January 22, at the Sundance Film Festival, with a Fox Searchlight theatrical release March 24, but here’s a little taste. This new trailer for the Woody Harrelson-starrer lays out the premise and tone quickly, and fans of Daniel Clowes’ original graphic novel should be pleased with the fidelity to the author’s comically neurotic take on family values. (Shouldn’t come as a surprise: Clowes wrote the screenplay).

The premise: Harrelson’s Wilson is the misanthropic, cut-to-the-chase loner dumped by his wife (Laura Dern) 17 years earlier, unaware till now that she’d given birth to – and put up for adoption – a daughter all those years ago. Voila! Instant family.

Not all goes smoothly, of course. Though the lonely Wilson jumps at the chance for some human connection, his blunt misanthropy doesn’t exactly make for easy transitions. Case in point: Attempts to comfort heavy-set teens probably shouldn’t involve the use of the word “hippo.”

Co-starring with Harrelson and Dern are Isabella Amara as the daughter, along with Judy Greer, Cheryl Hines and Margo Martindale. Wilson follows director Johnson’s previous The Skeleton Twins starring Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader.

And if Clowes’ name sounds familiar – and you’re not a reader of graphic novels or saw Ghost World or Art School Confidential – he’s the guy whose writings “inspired” Shia LaBeouf’s 2012 short film Howard Cantour.com without proper credit. LaBeouf pulled the film when Clowes’ devoted fans noticed the similarities.

Take a look at the Wilson clip above.