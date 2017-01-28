Here is a peek into the Brett Morgen-directed pilot When The Street Lights Go On, which screened last week at the Sundance Film Festival as part of their Independent Pilot Showcase.

The pilot, produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, recently became independent and is looking for a new network. It was originally commissioned by Hulu, which opted not to go beyond the pilot.

When The Street Lights Go On held a premiere at Sundance with a second screening in Salt Lake City, which were well attended.

The project originated as a Black List feature script by Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe. In the vein of Stand by Me, When the Street Lights Go On is a coming-of-age thriller about a sleepy, suburban town that is rocked by the brutal murder of a high school girl and her teacher in summer 1983. Morgen directs and executive produces with Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe, alongside Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton, Tariq Merhab, Michael Sugar and Steve Golin.

“We really approached it as movie, it is very cinematic” Morgen told Deadline last week, noting that for him and his core crew on the pilot, this was their first TV shoot having done only movies before.

You can watch the trailer above.