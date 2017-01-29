The Writers Guilds of America East and West have condemned President Donald Trump’s travel ban as “unconstitutional and deeply wrong.” The guild branches jointly pledged their support for Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director of the Oscar-nominated The Salesman, who has declined to attend the ceremony in protest of the travel ban, which might have prevented him from attending.
The WGA is the latest to slam the ban and support Farhadi, including the Motion Picture Academy and numerous members of the Hollywood community. Farhadi’s The Salesman is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, which Farhadi’s A Separation won in 2012.
Here’s the joint statement, in full, from Michael Winship, President, WGA East, and Howard A. Rodman, President, WGA West:
“It is both unconstitutional and deeply wrong to say that you cannot enter our country because of where you were born or what religion you were born into. The Writers Guilds of America, East and West condemn Donald Trump’s profoundly un-American ‘Muslim ban,’ and applaud the Federal Court’s decision to grant a stay that will keep those being held at American airports from being forcibly returned to their countries. Human rights – including the freedoms of speech and religion – are essential to all Americans and to all who come here to build better lives.
“We are especially troubled by reports that Asghar Farhadi, director of The Salesman, which won Best Screenplay at Cannes and is now nominated for an Oscar, may together with his cast and crew be prevented from entering our country. From its early days, the entertainment industry has been built by the imagination of immigrants. Our guilds are unions of storytellers who have always welcomed those from other nations, and of varying beliefs, who wish to share their creativity with America. We are grateful to them, we stand with them, we will fight for them.”
