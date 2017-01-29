The Writers Guilds of America East and West have condemned President Donald Trump’s travel ban as “unconstitutional and deeply wrong.” The guild branches jointly pledged their support for Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director of the Oscar-nominated The Salesman, who has declined to attend the ceremony in protest of the travel ban, which might have prevented him from attending.

The WGA is the latest to slam the ban and support Farhadi, including the Motion Picture Academy and numerous members of the Hollywood community. Farhadi’s The Salesman is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, which Farhadi’s A Separation won in 2012.

Here’s the joint statement, in full, from Michael Winship, President, WGA East, and Howard A. Rodman, President, WGA West: