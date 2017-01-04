The WGA has unveiled its film nominations for the 2017 WGA Awards, set for February 19 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. The lists in three categories — Original, Adapted and Documentary screenplays — includes what has become the usual suspects this awards season like Lionsgate’s La La Land, Amazon/Roadside’s Manchester By The Sea and A24’s Moonlight. That trio is in the mix for Original Screenplay along with Focus’ Loving and CBS Films’ Hell Or High Water.
There is a twist this year: As Deadline’s Pete Hammond broke earlier, Barry Jenkins’ script for Moonlight and Jeff Nichols’ script for Loving are in the Original category per the WGA, but will be in the Adapted race for the Oscars.
Last year, Spotlight won in the WGA’s original category and The Big Short scored in the adapted field. Both went on to win in the same categories at the Oscars.
This year’s WGA adapted field includes Fox’s superhero genre-buster Deadpool and Hidden Figures, Paramount’s Arrival and Fences, and Focus’ Nocturnal Animals.
Among the notable screenplays that failed to meet the guild’s eligibility requirements and thus could not be nominated: The Weinstein Company’s Lion, the Saroo Bierley-Luke Davies script which could nab a spot in Adapted at the Oscars, Florence Foster Jenkins, and Disney’s animated hit Zootopia, both possible for Oscar’s Original Screenplay category.
Here are today’s WGA noms:
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water, Written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films
La La Land, Written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate
Loving, Written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features
Manchester by the Sea, Written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions
Moonlight, Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures
Deadpool, Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the X-Men Comic Books; Twentieth Century Fox Film
Fences, Screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his Play; Paramount Pictures
Hidden Figures, Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; Based on the Book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film
Nocturnal Animals, Screenplay by Tom Ford; Based on the Novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Author: The JT LeRoy Story, Written by Jeff Feuerzeig; Amazon Studios
Command and Control, Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films
Zero Days, Written by Alex Gibney; Magnolia Pictures
As nominations continue to be announced, it is becoming clear that odds are the Oscars will have a very low rating. Most all the nominated films with the exception of Deadpool have done or will do little at the box office. This is not to say these films are not worthy. It is a strong indication, however, that much of the public has not and will not see the majority of nominated films, performances, etc. and as such, the public’s interest will diminish proportionately.
It is what it is.
That being said, congrats to all these WGA nominees.
Is Fences actually “adapted” though? I’m not being snarky, asking honestly because I’ve never read the play – but the screenplay they sent out for consideration wasn’t a “screenplay” – it was just the play.
So was there any adaptation that happened in the writing – or did Denzel just film the play as he saw fit? Especially since Wilson has been dead for more than 10 years – so that’s a neat trick if he did “adapt” it – which implies an active process.