Writer Lisa Joy, co-creator/executive producer and co-showrunner of the breakout HBO drama series Westworld, has signed with WME.

Joy started her writing career on Bryan Fuller’s cult ABC dramedy Pushing Daisies, sharing in the show’s WGA Award nomination. She later served as a co-producer on Matt Nix’s long-running USA series Burn Notice.

Joy co-created and co-showruns Westworld — based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie — with writer/director Jonathan Nolan. The married duo have landed PGA Award, WGA Award and Golden Globe nominations for the sci-fi drama, which already has been renewed for a second season.

Joy is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind Westworld, where Nolan — a longtime WME client — also is based. Joy serves as president of production at their banner Kilter Films, which produces Worldworld alongside J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot.

On the feature side, Joy is set to write the high-profile Battlestar Galactica feature adaptation for Universal Pictures. Her 2013 Black List script Reminiscence was one of the biggest spec sales of that year.

Joy, who was previously at UTA, is also repped by Michael Schenkman of Bloom, Hergott.