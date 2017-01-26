Warner Bros. Television Group is now accepting applications for the 2017 Television Directors’ Workshop.

Launched in 2014, the program is designed to prepare directors from other creative fields (motion pictures, commercials, music videos, shortform video, etc.) for the transition to TV, and to provide increased opportunities to female and ethnic minority helmers. Since 2014, nearly 30 women and people of color have launched or furthered their TV careers via the Directors’ Workshop, with 100% of the Class of 2016 landing directing jobs on Warner Bros.–produced television series including Arrow, Blindspot, The Flash, Lucifer and Major Crimes, as well as Warner Horizon Television’s Pretty Little Liars, according to WBTV. Additional current series that have booked graduates include The 100, Gotham, iZombie, The Middle and Supernatural, among others.

The eight-week WBTVG Directors’ Workshop course is taught by veteran TV director Bethany Rooney. The Master Class features guest speakers currently working in television, including an eclectic mix of showrunners, directors, cinematographers and editors. Each session will teach a new skill covering pre-production, shooting and post-production. The workshop will also have optional components, with participation determined by each director’s skill set, including cinematography, acting and shadowing.

Applications for the 2017 Directors’ Workshop — including a resume, short composition, letters of recommendation and link to a directing portfolio — can be submitted from now through February 16. More info about eligibility requirements and the submission process can be found here.