Warner Bros. just created a business unit that centralizes its technology operations, and put Vicky Colf in charge of it with a promotion to Chief Technology Officer for Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The new Warner Bros. Technology operation “will provide critical business and technology intelligence and services to all Studio business units,” the company says. “WBT manages the Studio’s enterprise systems and solutions, emerging platforms, information security, consumer intelligence, content mastering and delivery, and more.”

Colf — who was General Manager of Technology Solutions and Technical Operations — will have “complete oversight” of the technology operations working with Chief Digital Officer Thomas Gewecke, to whom she’ll report.

Her “strong leadership, passion for innovation, and commitment to operational excellence will help us achieve our technology goals,” Gewecke says. “With the creation of Warner Bros. Technology and the new Chief Technology Officer role, we’re evolving to meet the changing needs of our business, our industry, and our audiences.”

Colf, who began her career at Andersen Consulting, joined Warner Bros Entertainment in 2004 and rose through the ranks. That included stints as SVP of Digital Services and Solutions, and GM of Advanced Digital Services and Technical Systems Development.