EXCLUSIVE: Votiv Films has hired producer Justin Lothrop on as the company’s new Head Of Development. He had been at Buffalo 8 Productions, and recently served as a producer on the Sundance 2016 title As You Are starring Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton and Amandla Stenberg.

In his new role, Lothrop will work with Votiv founder Brent Stiefel to evaluate, develop and produce new projects.

Steifel is at Sundance now with The New Radical, which is having its world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition. Votiv also produced the Jenny Slate-starrer Obvious Child at Sundance 2014.