EXCLUSIVE: Talk about a feature film dream team: The feature rights of Small Great Things, the popular novel by author Jodi Picoult, has been picked up by Amblin Partners with last night’s SAG Best Supporting Actress winner (and Oscar front-runner) Viola Davis attached to star along with Oscar winner Julia Roberts. Attached to produce is is Marc Platt, one of the producers on Oscar Best Picture front-runner La La Land — the Lionsgate movie that received 14 noms, grossed over $100M this weekend and won top pic from the PGA.

A screenwriter has yet been hired to adapt, but we do know that the plan is to put the project through the DreamWorks Pictures’ label. Adam Siegel who works at Marc Platt Production will also produce. There may be other producers joining and we will update when we hear the names.

Small Great Things follows is about race relations and follows Ruth, a labor/delivery nurse who takes care of newborns at a Connecticut hospital who is told not to touch the baby of a couple who are white supremacists. Ruth, who has 20 years experience with newborns is a widow whose husband was killed in Afghanistan and whose son is an honor student. When the couple’s baby dies and Ruth is the only one present, she is then taken to court by the couple.

Picoult is a writer who has seen many of her works either on the small or big screen. She wrote My Sister’s Keeper on which the Nick Cassavettes film was based. Her novel Sing You Home is set up with producers Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman and she is credited as a writer on the drama Change of Heart which is with Cynthia Shelton Droke.

Roberts is a four-time Academy Award nominee and she won Best Actress in 2001 for Erin Brockovich. Davis won both the Globe and the SAG awards for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for an Oscar this year for her work in Fences, reprising her work from the stage for Denzel Washington’s film which just garnered a Best Picture nomination as well as one for the actor himself and the screenplay. Davis has been nominated twice before — for The Help and also for Doubt — but unbelievably has not yet won.

Platt and Amblin worked together on the Tom Hanks’ starrer Bridge of Spies, which was nominated for six Oscars last year including Best Picture and took home the win for Best Supporting Actor Mark Rylance.

CAA reps both Davis and and Roberts. The Lasher Group also reps Davis.