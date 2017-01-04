She’s a two-time Tony winner, and has an Emmy for her ABC TV series How To Get Away With Murder, the first ever won by an African American lead actress in the Drama Series category. Add to that two Oscar nominations and a certain third coming later this month for Fences in a role for which she previously won one of those Tonys, and you have one of the most formidable and talented actors working today whether it be on stage , screen or television . Viola Davis does it all , and does it all particularly well. In this two part interview for my Deadline video series, The Actor’s Side she discusses the pride , the passion and the

process that brought her to this point as one of our greatest. In part one (just click the link above) she discusses the differences between playing the role of Rose on stage vs doing it on film with much the same cast in both cases. She talks about seeing her father dying and how that affected the way she approaches acting. Davis talks about her Rhode Island beginnings and how seeing Cicely Tyson in the TV movie The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman set her on a course to a profession she has never left behind. Oh, and check out her comments on the very “big hair” she once had, as well as just what all these awards really mean to her. In part two (see below to click on) she talks about the magic of the theatre, her upcoming projects and production company, the #OscarsSoWhite controversy and the true meaning of diversity, plus just what working with Denzel Washington as a director really is all about.

Fences is currently in release from Paramount.

And for part 2 of our interview with Viola Davis, just watch here: