Viola Davis, Kate Hudson, Denzel Washington and Riz Ahmed have joined the line-up of presenters for tomorrow’s 23rd Annual SAG Awards. The ceremony airs live on TNT and TBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Other newcomers confirmed today to present: Michelle Dockery, Kathryn Hahn, Salma Hayek, Jonah Hill, Nicole Kidman, Ashton Kutcher, John Legend, James Marsden and Gina Rodriguez.

They join the previously announced presenter line-up of Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Millie Bobby Brown, Sophia Bush, Gabrielle Carteris, Common, Naomie Harris, Lucas Hedges, Taraji P. Henson, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Janelle Monáe, Viggo Mortensen, Alia Shawkat, Octavia Spencer, Finn Wolfhard and Steven Yeun. Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present the Life Achievement Award to Lily Tomlin.