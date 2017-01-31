A rally Thursday in support of SAG-AFTRA’s 102-day-old strike against selected video game companies promises to be the union’s biggest to date, with actors being joined by members of the Writers Guild, Teamsters Local 399, the American Federation of Musicians, and representatives from the L.A. County Federation of Labor.

“SAG-AFTRA has been on strike against the largest and most profitable video game companies for several months now, and they have asked for our help,” WGA West president Howard Rodman told his members in an email today. “Please join us for this important action…to show the companies that unions stand together in solidarity.”

Residuals remain the key issue in the strike, which began October 21. The guild wants to give the game companies the option of paying an upfront bonus to performers or paying backend residuals on successful games. The companies, however, have steadfastly refused to include any residuals formula in the collective bargaining agreement.

The rally will begin Thursday at 11 AM with a march from SAG-AFTRA’s headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard to the nearby La Brea Tar Pits.