Viacom today promoted company veteran Sarah Levy to the newly created role of COO for its Global Entertainment Group, effective immediately. She most recently served as COO of the Viacom Kids & Family Group and COO of Nickelodeon before that.

In the new gig, Levy will oversee operations and strategy for MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike, CMT, TV Land, Logo and Viacom International Media Networks and manage multiple functions for the Group: Production Management and Operations, Digital, Strategy and Business Development, Research and Content & Programming Enterprises. Reporting to Viacom President and CEO Bob Bakish, Levy also will help guide Content Distribution, Finance, Business and Legal Affairs and Human Resources functions across those networks.

“Viacom is committed to making the changes necessary to enhance performance, and we are deeply focused on increasing coordination and collaboration across our individual brands,” Bakish said in a statement. “Aligning these network operations under Sarah represents an important step forward to becoming a stronger and more integrated organization. In Sarah’s nearly 20 years at Viacom, she has established a strong track record of success, and has been a key leader at Nickelodeon, helping to drive the network’s long-range strategy and the continued dominance of the brand across every screen and revenue stream.”

During her 18 years at Viacom, Levy has overseen various businesses and departments ranging from Consumer Products to TV Networks to Ad Sales. Her achievements include the acquisition and development of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, expanding the Nickelodeon brand to new businesses and developed strategic partnerships in consumer products and recreation. She began her career with Nickelodeon in 1998 as Director of Business Development.

