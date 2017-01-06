Om Puri, one of India’s most critically acclaimed actors, has died in Mumbai on Friday, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

Puri, whose versatile career saw him feature in Indian films such as Ardh Satya and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro as well as Hollywood fare like Ghandi, City of Joy and Charlie Wilson’s War, was known for his gritty character roles in a number of landmark Bollywood titles from the 1980s.

Born in the northern state of Haryana, Puri made his film debut in the 1976 film Ghashiram Kotwal before embarking upon a four-decade career that spanned across more than 100 Indian, Pakistani, Hollywood and British films. A well-known figure in the UK, Puri featured in a number of hit Brit films such as indie comedy East Is East, about a Pakistani immigrant adjusting to life in northern England, as well as My Son the Fanatic, about a taxi driver and a prostitute who forge an unlikely relationship as Islamic fundamentalists look to clear up their town.

He was awarded an honorary OBE for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004 and the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 1990.

He had recently wrapped filming Gurinder Chadha’s latest Indian epic Viceroy’s House for Pathé.

In December, Puri reflected on his career when he tweeted: “I have no regrets at all. I have done quite well for myself. I didn’t have a conventional face, but I have done well, I am proud of it.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Puri on social media:

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he’ll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

An unforgettable screen presence in the UK, Canada, Hollywood and throughout India. Rest in Peace, Om Puri. https://t.co/tNyCujthZl — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) January 6, 2017

An actor, a teacher, a friend & a great soul #OmPuri ji. Filled with passion for his craft & innocence in his heart. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/I1JgBCvs2q — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 6, 2017