This sounds more like a sequel than a spinoff: Last year, Star Wars: The Force Awakens drew a leading seven nominations from the Visual Effects Society. Today, the first stand-alone film from that galaxy far, far away scored seven VES Awards noms, topping the field. Doctor Strange and The Jungle Book tied for second with a half-dozen apiece.

On the TV side, last year’s most-nominated series destroyed its rivals again, with HBO’s Game of Thrones racking up 11 mentions, two more than in 2016.

Making a strong push in the animated space is Kubo and the Two Strings, which piled up six nominations.

“The artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world have come together to create truly remarkable imagery in a variety of media,” VES Chair Mike Chambers said. “We are seeing best in field work that elevates the art of storytelling and engages the audience in new and innovative ways. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees.”

Here is the complete list of film, animation, television, commercials and video games nominations for the 15th annual VES Awards:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange

Stephane Ceretti

Susan Pickett

Richard Bluff

Vincent Cirelli

Paul Corbould

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Christian Manz

Olly Young

Tim Burke

Pablo Grillo

David Watkins

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

Frazer Churchill

Hal Couzens

Andrew Lockley

Jelmer Boskma

Hayley Williams

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

John Knoll

Erin Dusseault

Hal Hickel

Nigel Sumner

Neil Corbould

The Jungle Book

Robert Legato

Joyce Cox

Andrew R. Jones

Adam Valdez

JD Schwalm

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Allied

Kevin Baillie

Sandra Scott

Brennan Doyle

Viktor Muller

Richard Van Den Bergh

Deepwater Horizon

Craig Hammack

Petra Holtorf-Stratton

Jason Snell

John Galloway

Burt Dalton

Jason Bourne

Charlie Noble

Dan Barrow

Julian Gnass

Huw Evans

Steve Warner

Silence

Pablo Helman

Brian Barlettani

Ivan Busquets

Juan Garcia

Bruce Steinheimer

Sully

MIchael Owens

Tyler Kehl

Mark Curtis

Bryan Litson

Steven Riley

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Angus MacLane

Lindsey Collins- p.g.a.

John Halstead

Chris J. Chapman

Kubo and the Two Strings

Travis Knight

Arianne Sutner

Steve Emerson

Brad Schiff

Moana

Kyle Odermatt

Nicole P. Hearon

Hank Driskill

Ian Gooding

The Little Prince

Mark Osborne

Jinko Gotoh

Pascal Bertrand

Jamie Caliri

Zootopia

Scott Kersavage

Bradford S. Simonsen

David Goetz

Ernest J. Petti

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Mirror; Playtest

Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn

Russell McLean

Grant Walker

Christopher Gray

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards

Joe Bauer

Steve Kullback

Glenn Melenhorst

Matthew Rouleau

Sam Conway

Stranger Things; Demogorgon

Marc Kolbe

Aaron Sims

Olcun Tan

The Expanse; Salvage

Robert Munroe

Clint Green

Kyle Menzies

Tom Turnbull

Westworld; The Bicameral Mind

Jay Worth

Elizabeth Castro

Bobo Skipper

Gustav Ahrén

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX

Erik Henry

Terron Pratt

Aladino Debert

Yafei Wu

Paul Stephenson

Penny Dreadful; The Day Tennyson Died

James Cooper

Bill Halliday

Sarah McMurdo

Mai-Ling Lee

Roots; Night One

Simon Hansen

Paul Kalil

Theo le Roux Preist

Wicus Labuschagne

Max Poolman

The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle

Lawson Deming

Cory Jamieson

Casi Blume

Nick Chamberlain

Vikings; The Last Ship

Dominic Remane

Mike Borrett

Ovidiu Cinazan

Paul Wishart

Paul Byrne

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Brian Horton

Keith Pope

David Johnson

Tobias Stromvall

Dishonored 2; Crack in the Slab

Sebastien Mitton

Guillaume Curt

Damien Laurent

Jean-Luc Monnet

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Virtual Reality

Andy Rowans-Robinson

Karen Czukerberg

John Montefusco

Corrina Wilson

Resh Sidhu

Gears of War 4

Kirk Gibbons

Zoe Curnoe

Aryan Hanbeck

Colin Penty

Quantum Break

Janne Pulkkinen

Elmeri Raitanen

Matti Hamalainen

Ville Assinen

Uncharted 4

Bruce Straley

Eben Cook

Iki Ikram

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Coke Mini; A Mini Marvel

Vincent Cirelli

Michael Perdew

Brendan Seals

Jared Simeth

For Honor

Maxime Luere

Leon Berelle

Dominique Boidin

Remi Kozyra

John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Hannah Ruddleston

Fabian Frank

William Laban

Titanfall 2; Become One

Dan Akers

Tiffany Webber

Chris Bedrosian

Waitrose; Coming Home

Jonathan Westley -Wes-

Alex Fitzgerald

Jorge Montiel

Adam Droy

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Dream of Anhui

Chris Morley

Lee Hahn

Alex Hessler

Kent Matheson

Pirates of the Caribbean; Battle for the Sunken Treasure

Bill George

Amy Jupiter

Hayden Landis

David Lester

Soarin’ Over the Horizon

Marianne McLean

Bill George

Hayden Landis

Dorne Huebler

Thomas Tait

Skull Island: Reign of Kong

John Gibson

Arish Fyzee

Sachin Shrestha

Anshul Mathuria

Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience

Dan Glass

Brett Harding

Tom Debenham

Brian Delmonico

Matt Pulliam

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Photoreal Feature

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Niffler

Laurent Laban

Gabriel Beauvais-Tremblay

Luc Girard

Romain Rico

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Grand Moff Tarkin

Sven Jensen

Jee Young Park

Steve Walton

Cyrus Jam

The Jungle Book; King Louie

Paul Story

Dennis Yoo

Jack Tema

Andrei Coval

The Jungle Book; Shere Khan

Benjamin Jones

Julio Del Rio Hernandez

Jake Harrell

James Hood

Warcraft; Durotan

Sunny Wei

Brian Cantwell

Brian Paik

Jee Young Park

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Animated Featur

Finding Dory; Hank

Jonathan Hoffman

Steven Clay Hunter

Mark Piretti

Audrey Wong

Kubo and the Two Strings; Kubo

Jeff Riley

Ian Whitlock

Adam Lawthers

Jeremy Spake

Kubo and the Two Strings; Monkey

Andy Bailey

Dobrin Yanev

Kim Slate

Jessica Lynn

Moana; The Mighty Maui

Mack Kablan

Nikki Mull

Matthew Schiller

Marc Thyng

Outstanding Animated Performance in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare; Omar

Bernardo Antoniazzi

Aaron Beck

Jason Greenberg

Chris Barnes

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

John Montefusco

Michael Cable

Shayne Ryan

Andy Rowan-Robinson

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Drogon

James Kinnings

Michael Holzl

Matt Derksen

Joeseph Hoback

Game of Thrones; Home; Emaciated Dragon

Sebastian Lauer

Jonathan Symmonds

Thomas Kutschera

Anthony Sieben

Outstanding Animated Performance in a Commercial

John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Tim van Hussen

David Bryan

Chloe Dawe

Maximillian Mallman

Opel Motorsport; Racing Faces; Lion

Jorge Montiel

Jacob Gonzales

Sauce Vilas

Alberto Lara

SSE; Neon House; Baby Pixel

Jorge Montiel

Daniel Kmet

Sauce Vilas

Peter Agg

Waitrose; Coming Home

Jorge Montiel

Nick Smalley

Andreas Graichen

Alberto Lara

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Deadpool; Freeway Assault

Seth Hill

Jedediah Smith

Laurent Taillefer

Marc-Antoine Paquin

Doctor Strange; London

Brendan Seals

Raphael A. Pimentel

Andrew Zink

Gregory Ng

Doctor Strange; New York City

Adam Watkins

Martijn van Herk

Tim Belsher

Jon Mitchell

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Scarif Complex

Enrico Damm

Kevin George

Olivier Vernay-Kim

Yanick Dusseault

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory; Open Ocean Exhibit

Stephen Gustafson

Jack Hattori

Jesse Hollander

Michael Rutter

Kubo and the Two Strings; Hanzo’s Fortress

Phil Brotherton

Nick Mariana

Emily Greene

Joe Strasser

Kubo and the Two Strings; Waves

David Horsley

Eric Wachtman

Daniel Leatherdale

Takashi Kuboto

Moana; Motonui Island

Rob Dressel

Andy Harkness

Brien Hindman

Larry Wu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Black Sails; XXVIII; Maroon Island

Thomas Montminy-Brodeur

Deak Ferrand

Pierre Rousseau

Mathieu Lapierre

Dishonored 2; Clockwork Mansion

Sebastien Mitton

Guillaume Curt

Damien Laurent

Jean-Luc Monnet

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Deak Ferrand

Dominic Daigle

François Croteau

Alexandru Banuta

Game of Thrones; The Winds of Winter; Citadel

Edmond Engelbrecht

Tomoka Matsumura

Edwin Holdsworth

Cheri Fojtik

The Man in the High Castle; Volkshalle

Casi Blume

David Andrade

Nick Chamberlain

Lawson Deming

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Doctor Strange; New York Mirror Dimension

Landis Fields

Mathew Cowie

Frederic Medioni

Faraz Hameed

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards

Patrick Tiberius Gehlen

Michelle Blok

Christopher Baird

Drew Wood-Davies

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Space Battle

John Levin

Euisung Lee

Steve Ellis

Barry Howell

The Jungle Book

Bill Pope

Robert Legato

Gary Roberts

John Brennan

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Deepwater Horizon; Deepwater Horizon Rig

Kelvin Lau

Jean Bolte

Kevin Sprout

Kim Vongbunyong

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Princess Leia

Paul Giacoppo

Gareth Jensen

Todd Vaziri

James Tooley

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Star Destroyer

Jay Machado

Marko Chulev

Akira Orikasa

Steven Knipping

Star Trek Beyond; Enterprise

Daniel Nicholson

Rhys Salcombe

Chris Elmer

Andreas Maaninka

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Alice Through the Looking Glass; Rust

Klaus Seitschek

Joseph Pepper

Jacob Clark

Cosku Turhan

Doctor Strange; Hong Kong Reverse Destruction

Florian Witzel

Georges Nakhle

Azhul Mohamed

David Kirchner

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Jedha Destruction

Miguel Perez Senent

Matt Puchala

Ciaran Moloney

Luca Mignardi

The Jungle Book; Nature Effects

Oliver Winwood

Fabian Nowak

David Schneider

Ludovic Ramisandraina

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Finding Dory

Stephen Gustafson

Allen Hemberger

Joshua Jenny

Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Kubo and the Two Strings; Water

David Horsley

Peter Stuart

Timur Khodzhaev

Terrance Tornberg

Moana

Marc Henry Bryant

David Hutchins

John M. Kosnik

Dale Mayeda

Zootopia

Nicholas Burkard

Moe El-Ali

Claudia Chung Sanii

Thom Wickes

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards

Kevin Blom

Sasmit Ranadive

Wanghua Huang

Ben Andersen

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Thomas Hullin

Dominik Kirouac

James Dong

Xavier Fourmond

John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Tushar Kewlani

Radu Ciubotariu

Ben Thomas

Sky; Q

Michael Hunault

Gareth Bell

Paul Donnellan

Joshua Curtis

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Doctor Strange; New York City

Matthew Lane

Jose Fernandez

Ziad Shureih

Amy Shepard

Independence Day: Resurgence; Under The Mothership

Mathew Giampa

Adrian Sutherland

Daniel Lee

Ed Wilkie

The Jungle Book

Christoph Salzmann

Masaki Mitchell

Matthew Adams

Max Stummer

X-Men: Apocalypse; Quicksilver Rescue

Jess Burnheim

Alana Newell

Andy Peel

Matthew Shaw

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XX; Sailing Ships

Michael Melchiorre

Kevin Bouchez

Heather Hoyland

John Brennick

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Meereen City

Thomas Montminy-Brodeur

Patrick David

Michael Crane

Joe Salazar

Game of Thrones; Battle of the Bastards; Retaking Winterfell

Dominic Hellier

Morgan Jones

Thijs Noij

Caleb Thompson

Game of Thrones; The Door; Land of Always Winter

Eduardo Díaz

Aníbal Del Busto

Angel Rico

Sonsoles López-Aranguren

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Canal; Kitchen

Dominique Boidin

Leon Berelle

Maxime Luere

Remi Kozyra

John Lewis; Buster the Boxer

Tom Harding

Alex Snookes

David Filipe

Andreas Feix

Kenzo; Kenzo World

Evan Langley

Benjamin Nowak

Rob Fitzsimmons

Phylicia Feldman

LG; World of Play

Jay Bandlish

Udesh Chetty

Carl Norton

Waitrose; Coming Home

Jonathan Westley -Wes

Gary Driver

Milo Paterson

Nina Mosand

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Breaking Point

Johannes Franz

Nicole Rothermel

Thomas Sali

Alexander Richter

Elemental

Adrian Meyer

Lena-Carolin Lohfink

Denis Krez

David Bellenbaum

Garden Party

Victor Caire

Gabriel Grapperon

Théophile Dufresne

Lucas Navarro

Shine

Mareike Keller

Dennis Mueller

Meike Mueller