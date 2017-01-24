Confirming the layoffs of 155 Go90 employees, Verizon says the company remains “committed to rapidly enhancing our existing online video products and delivering new products.”

“Our focus with go90 and our Verizon digital media efforts are to fulfill our strategy of leveraging Verizon content investments, enhancing user experience and strengthening our advertising infrastructure,” the company said in a statement. “Fulfilling this strategy has resulted in some duplicative resources and has required organizational changes impacting 155 employees as we consolidate offices in Los Angeles, San Jose and New York. These changes are not indicative to a change in our strategy and we remain committed to rapidly enhancing our existing online video products and delivering new products.”

The streaming service aimed at millennials features original dramas, action and comedy ([email protected] , Mr. Student Body President, Rush), live music and sports, and mobile-friendly content from young-skewing sources like Vice, Awesomeness TV and Buzzfeed Comedy.

Deadline’s sister publication Variety broke the story today, reporting that most of the laid-off staffers were based at Go90’s San Jose office, and that the streaming service will be rebuilt by Vessel, a company acquired by Verizon last year and headed by former Hulu CTO Richard Tom.