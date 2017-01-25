EXCLUSIVE: Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga, Jonathan Majors and rapper Colson Baker (a.k.a Machine Gun Kelly) have been cast in the Rupert Wyatt-directed sci-fi film Captive State from Participant Media. They join John Goodman and Ashton Sanders in the film, which Wyatt also co-wrote with Erica Beeney. Production is scheduled to start early next month.

Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents.

David Crockett and Wyatt are producing while Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King of Participant Media will exec produce. Participant plans to release it through the company’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners, with Lionsgate selling available non-output international territories at the EFM in Berlin.

Farmiga, who can be seen this year on the big screen opposite Liam Neeson in The Commuter, is repped by CAA. Newcomer Majors will make his film debut in Scott Cooper’s Hostiles with Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike. He is with CAA and Soffer/Namoff Entertainment. Baker, repped by ICM, EST 19XX and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, was a series regular on Showtime’s short-lived series Roadies.