EXCLUSIVE: MGM for sure has found its guy for Valley Girl. Josh Whitehouse has been set for the musical movie remake, playing the rebellious teen who falls in love above his station, the role that launched Nicolas Cage in the 1983 original. Whitehouse will star with Jessica Rothe, who was set in November to play the title character.

Whitehouse will play a badass punk rock musician and leader of the band the Propheteers, who falls hard for a squeaky-clean upscale girl from the Valley. Rachel Lee Goldenberg is directing a script by Amy Lee Talkington, with revisions by Marti Noxon. The film shoots in Los Angeles early this year, with Matt Smith and Cassidy Lange producing.

While new to these shores, Whitehouse starred in the BAFTA-nominated Northern Soul and is featured in filmmaker Steve McQueen’s Mr Burberry ad campaign. He’s currently starring in the BBC series Poldark. He was flown in to Los Angeles late in the year for the test and just got the job. Whitehouse is repped by CAA, United Agents and Untitled Entertainment.