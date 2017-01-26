Home and Away alumna Kassandra Clementi and Jaime Callica (Wayward Pines, Power Rangers) have joined the Season 3 cast of Lifetime’s critically praised series UnReal.

Clementi will play Crystal, Chet’s (Craig Bierko) new girlfriend and a swimsuit model. Callica is Xavier, a hottie dancer and Jay’s (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) new love interest.

Co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, UnReal gives a fictitious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program, Everlasting. In addition to Bierko and Bowyer-Chapman, Shiri Appleby, Constance Zimmer, Josh Kelly and Genevieve Buchner are all set to return for season three. Caitlin FitzGerald was previously announced as a new cast addition to Season 3 as Everlasting’s new “suitress,” Serena.

Noxon and Shapiro executive produce along with showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, Robert M. Sertner, Peter O’Fallon and Sally DeSipio.

Clementi recently wrapped a series regular role on Australian hit series Home and Away and will next be seen in the Hulu documentary Becoming Bond, opposite Josh Lawson and Dana Carvey, which chronicles the life story of George Lazenby and is premiering at SXSW. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, Primary Wave and Aran Michael Management. Callica played Simeon in Wayward Pines and will next be seen in Lionsgate’s Power Rangers feature based on Saban Brands’ long-running kids series, slated for a March release.