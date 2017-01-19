Masters of Sex alumna Caitlin FitzGerald has joined the Season 3 cast of Lifetime’s critically praised series UnReal as Everlasting’s “suitress”. Determined to have her pick of eager male suitors, Serena (FitzGerald) will face off with Everlasting’s queen bees, producers Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) who are shaking things up, all for the sake of ratings.

Co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, UnReal gives a fictitious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program. Craig Bierko, Josh Kelly, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Genevieve Buchner are all set to return for season three.

Noxon and Shapiro executive produce along with showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, Robert M. Sertner and Sally DeSipio.

FitzGerald, who starred as Michael Sheen’s young wife Libby for four years on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, is coming off a season-long arc on the final season of Rectify and currently stars in Sophia Takal’s indie film Always Shine, opposite Mackenzie Davis, which premiered at Tribeca last year. She’ll next star in This Is Your Death, opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Famke Janssen. FitzGerald is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan.