Univision says that it will “continue to cover the Trump administration with the rigor that we have brought to the coverage of every administration that preceded it,” after a meeting today with the President-elect — one of several he has had lately with some of his most vigorous media opponents.

In a statement, Univision says that it had “a productive meeting” with Trump “about issues facing Hispanic and multicultural communities in America.”

It adds:

We look forward to working with Mr. Trump and his administration to make our vibrant country even better. Our Univision News team will continue to cover the Trump administration with the rigor that we have brought to the coverage of every administration that preceded it. We approach this task without fear or favor and with one goal only – to ensure our audience is well-informed. Our eyes, ears and minds are wide open.

Trump had a strained relationship with Univision during last year’s presidential campaign. In addition to multiple run-ins with Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos, Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit over the network’s decision to end plans to show the Miss USA pageant, which also was dumped by NBC. Univision said that it severed the ties due to Trump’s disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants.

Univision has filed preliminary paperwork to launch an IPO. Last week the FCC ruled that Mexico’s Groupo Televisa can increase its equity stake to 49% from 25% — the current ceiling for overseas ownership of a TV station owner.

Today’s meeting follows one the President-elect held on Friday with Conde Nast editors, including Vanity Fair‘s Graydon Carter who, in the 1980s, bedeviled Trump by describing him as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”