Univision’s long-running battle over carriage terms with Charter Communications came to a head tonight. As of midnight Easter time, when the two companies’ previous carriage deal expired, the No. 2 cable company’s customers no longer can watch the Spanish language broadcaster. Amid an impasse and with the deadline looming, Univision started to inform Charter subscribers that the network may go dark last week.

The battle goes back to July when Univision sued Charter at New York Supreme Court. The broadcaster wanted the cable company to pay carriage rates it negotiated, while Charter wanted to use the lower rates paid by Time Warner Cable — which it acquired in May.

Univision allowed Charter to continue carrying its services through this month while they negotiated. The two sides are still in the discovery phase of the lawsuit. Charter filed a limited motion to dismiss.

The standoff between Univision and Charter comes a week after the Spanish-language network renewed a carriage deal with Comcast, parent company of Univision rival Telemundo.

As Univision was taken off Charter’s platforms tonight, the network issued the following statement: