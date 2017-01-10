Universal has greenlighted Point Grey Pictures’ The Pact, which the studio will release on April 20, 2018.

The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Pitch Perfect scribe Kay Cannon and stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena, revolves around three parents who discover their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom. Together, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

The Pact is written by brothers Brian & Jim Kehoe, Hurwitz & Schlossberg and Eben Russell. Josh Fagen will oversee production for Point Grey and EVP Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Chloe Yellin will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Mann is repped by CAA and Steve Warren at Hansen Jacobson. Barinholtz is represented by UTA, Principato Young Entertainment and Jared Levin at Morris Yorn. Cena is with ICM, while Cannon is repped by WME.

In addition to being produced by Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, The Pact is also produced by Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg and DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton (47 Ronin). Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake executive produce with Chris Cowles of DMG.