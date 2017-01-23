“This season we talk a lot about what it means to be a citizen versus a solider and being active about your activism,” said Underground co-creator Misha Green at the Sundance Film Festival. “This was the first integrated civil rights movement and this was people who were saying I see something that’s wrong and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that we move towards a better world,” the executive producer added of the March 8-debuting Season 2 of the ratings record-breaking WGN America drama about slavery and the underground railroad.

In her second year at the Robert Redford-founded fest with the series she created with Joe Pokaski, Green made her remarks visiting the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2017 presented by Applegate. Joining her were fellow Underground EPs John Legend, Mike Jackson and Tribune Media president and CEO Peter Liguori (watch the full interview above).

“The spirit of Sundance applies to television and film because it’s always been about supporting creators, supporting innovation,” said Legend in our interview, speaking about the rise of small-screen content at the festival in recent years. Legend, Green, Jackson and members of the Underground cast participated in the Women’s March on Main on January 21 in Park City.

Grammy and Oscar winner Legend also joins the 10-episode Season 2 of Underground for one episode on-camera as iconic abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Amirah Vann and Christopher Meloni. Season 2 of the pre-Civil War show will also feature Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman.

Sundance runs through January 29.

