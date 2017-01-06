EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of its Season 2 debut, WGN America’s Underground is heading back to the Sundance Film Festival for the second year in a row.

I’ve learned that the pre-Civil War drama created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski will have a “clips and conversation” panel on at 6 PM January 21. Set to be held at the Park City HQ of the Blackhouse Foundation, the two-hour get-together will feature Green and Pokaski as well as Underground leads Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aldis Hodge as well as EP and director Anthony Hemingway. Also in attendance will be EP John Legend, who is appearing as a guest star in Season 2 of Underground as iconic abolitionist Frederick Douglass – footage of whom is expected to be shown, among others clips from the upcoming season.

“The festival provides the perfect platform to recognize the creative spirit of visionary artists, and the Blackhouse Foundation headquarters offers a dynamic audience to engage for Underground to share its timeless story,” said Matt Cherniss, President and General Manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios. After the panel, a party is set for the Sony Pictures Television-produced series at the Riverhorse on Main Street.

It’s a bit of a déjà vu in a festival that has seen a larger and larger small screen presence in recent years. In that vein, Legend, Get Lifted partner and fellow Underground EP Mike Jackson and various members of the cast and creative behind the series were at Sundance 2015 talking up and previewing the show before its March 9 debut. That debut broke ratings records for WGN America with the best total-viewer opening ever for an original on the channel.

Taking the story of the fleeing Macon 7 to a new and even more historic level, the 10-episode Season 2 of Underground premiering March 8 also will feature Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman, as well as Legend’s Douglass. With production having just wrapped down in Savannah, GA, Smollett-Bell and Hodge are back for the second season along with Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Amirah Vann and Christopher Meloni.

The Sundance Film Festival runs January 19-29.