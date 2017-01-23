dick clark productions is teaming up with once again to offer live streamed red carpet coverage of the 2017 Country Music Awards, 2017 Billboard Music Awards and 2017 American Music Awards exclusively on the social media platform. Produced by dick clark productions and dcp partners, the red carpet content will be available globally for all logged in and logged out users on all devices supporting Twitter.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on April 2, with the Billboard Music Awards scheduled for May 21, and the American Music Awards set for November, day TBD.

Red carpet coverage from the events will incorporate Twitter conversations into the live programming, with some questions sourced from Twitter as part of the proceedings. Live streams will also include ad packages with television-style commercial spots. Additional details for each show will be available closer to their respective airdates.

Twitter is also set to live stream the 7th annual Streamy Awards later this year in partnership with dcp and Tubefilter in fall, 2017.

dcp and Twitter previously partnered on Golden Globes red carpet coverage.