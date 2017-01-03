EXCLUSIVE: There isn’t a premiere date yet for Showtime’s new Twin Peaks series but the David Lynch directed project may be making an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival.

While nothing has been nailed down as strong as a good cup of joe, Deadline has learned that there have been discussions for the new version of the acclaimed ABC 1990s TV series to be showcased at the Robert Redford founded fest – which has increasingly seen a larger and larger small screen presence.

It is unclear whether the talks will lead to a Twin Peaks event at Sundance, which, if it happens, could be a surprise screening, one of the signature features at the festival. An element of surprise has been a major part of every Twin Peaks-related announcement so far, which all have been controlled by Lynch.

Another person with knowledge of the potential Sundance situation says “conversations are ongoing” about some sort of presence for the Showtime show in Park City later this month. Reached for comment, Showtime denied that Twin Peaks would be previewed at Sundance.

Details about the new series have been kept close to the cabler’s vest, but we know that Showtime’s Twin Peaks picks up 25 years after the often oddball residents of the Pacific Northwest town were shocked when homecoming queen Laura Palmer was murdered. The new series is written and EP’d by creators Mark Frost and Sundance alum Lynch. Before Sundance even kicks off, there is a Twin Peaks TCA panel set for January 9, though it is unclear whether footage from the series would be shown there.

Twin Peaks V.2017 also sees Kyle MacLachlan return as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. Additionally, several other cast members from the original series, including Lynch himself in a role as FBI Agent Gordon Cole, will be in the new version too.

After two seasons on ABC, Twin Peaks was canceled but Lynch resurrected the tale and characters for the big screen Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me in 1992 – which he directed.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 19-29, 2017.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.