We’re getting the first glimpse of the return of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (aka Kyle MacLachlan) in the new Twin Peaks.

The 18-part follow-up to David Lynch’s cult ABC series, will debut on Showtime on May 21 at 9 PM with a two-hour premiere. Immediately after the debut, episodes 3 and 4 will also be made available on Showtime’s digital platform.

The new version of Twin Peaks sees original star Kyle MacLachlan return as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. It picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. MacLachlan will be joined by several other cast members from the original series, including Lynch himself in a role as FBI Agent Gordon Cole, as well as several new cast members.

