Jenny Ramirez has been hired as VP Unscripted Programming for TBS & TNT.

In her new position, Ramirez is responsible for creative oversight of TBS & TNT’s unscripted development process, taking projects from concept to series across all platforms while collaborating with companies, producers, directors and talent to develop new strategic content. Ramirez is based in Los Angeles and reports to Michael Bloom, SVP Unscripted Programming and Specials for TBS & TNT.

“Jenny is an exceptional development executive with a successful track record across the spectrum of unscripted and nonfiction genres,” said Bloom. “Along the way, she’s built top-shelf relationships with some of the best creators in the industry. She will be an extremely valuable member of our team as we re-imagine the unscripted/non-fiction universe and create and launch successful multi-platform content for TBS & TNT.”

Ramirez joins TBS & TNT from Irwin Entertainment, where she served as both senior vice president of development and co-executive producer for the company’s slate of NBC specials, including New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly, Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows and the Red Nose Day charity special. She also helped develop E! Entertainment’s Famously Single.

Ramirez previously served as vice president of development and production for CORE Media Group, and before that, worked in FremantleMedia’s non-scripted development where she developed projects for TBS, Fox, NBC, A&E, MTV and Syfy.