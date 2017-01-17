The Tupac Shakur biopic from Morgan Creek has been given a summer release date, opening wide on June 16. Summit Entertainment is distributing All Eyez on Me, that chronicles the rapper’s life and legacy including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist and actor as well as his imprisonment and prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records, where he was steeped in the East Coast/West Coast rap war.

Directed by Benny Boom from a script by Ed Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, the film stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac. Others in the cast are Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana, Jamal Woolard, Keith Robinson and Cory Hardrict.

It seems to be a wide-open date for film as it will bow during a weekend that sees Sony’s release of the Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz and Kate McKinnon comedy Rock That Body and the wide bow of Disney’s animated Cars 3. All the films are targeted at different demographics.