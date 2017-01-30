President Donald Trump, master showman, tweeted an announcement this morning that he will reveal the name of his Supreme Court pick on Tuesday night – in primetime.

Broadcast networks are exploring their options after this morning’s switcheroo, and trying to get more information which is to say trying to find out how longer the former Celebrity Apprentice star intends to speak.

Trump previously had said he would reveal the winner of the competition to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, on Thursday. Asked at today’s White House press briefing why the change, Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer today responded “because he wanted to” then, added, “He wanted to move it up. He was ready to go. He mentioned on Friday he was making his decision. He made the decision and the president chose to go with it. Plain and simple. There is really nothing more.”

As they seek more intel, TV networks are in a state of flux as to whether to cover – kidding! Hope is, Trump’s big reveal will not involve preemption of already scheduled programming and they can simply slide their Tuesday slates. Those schedules include:

At 8 PM Tuesday, CBS is scheduled to air a special on Super Bowl’s greatest commercials.

NBC has its game show The Wall scheduled at 8. ABC is in comedy repeats. Fox has scheduled a New Girl repeat followed by an original episode of The Mick.

Had Trump stuck with his original plan to announce Thursday and made his announcement in primetime that day, he would have been asking the broadcast networks to slide The Big Bang Theory (CBS), Superstore (NBC), Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), Hell’s Kitchen (Fox).

We rest our case.