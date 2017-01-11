TV station owners Tribune Media, Fox Television Stations, and Capitol Broadcasting want more information about they’re doing in the battle for eyeballs on social media. They recently led a $5 million Series A funding round for Share Rocket, which collects and analyzes social media data for specific local markets.

“It is clear that going forward, our data needs will be met by scrappy startups like Share Rocket, rather than margin driven monopolies,” Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy says, taking an apparent swipe at Nielsen.

Tribune Broadcast Media President Larry Wert says that Share Rocket “allows us to measure and monitor the reach and influence of our content, our journalists and our stations overall.”

The station-owners’ investments, he adds, are “a testament to our collective vision of the strategic importance of understanding, measuring and managing the value of our rapidly growing social audiences.”

Share Rocket offers stations information that its web site says enables owners to “See how your talent stacks up” and “find insights to improve performance.” A Social Share score measures “your brand’s share of the total audience, voice and engagement in your defined market.” And a Social Equity Index assesses “the social equity you have built over time and performance — relative to your peers.”

Share Rocket CEO Chris Kraft says the investment indicates that the company’s product “has been validated by some of the largest local broadcasters in the U.S.”