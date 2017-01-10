The Daily Show host Trevor Noah commended Meryl Streep for her “powerful” Golden Globes speech in which she lambasted Donald Trump, but did find “one tiny part” he was not happy with.

“It was really great except for this one tiny part, for me, where Meryl Streep, like her character in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins,’ was tone-deaf,” he began.

It was the part where she talked about football and mixed martial arts.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” she said during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award.

To which Noah explained last night on The Daily Show: “I understand what Meryl Streep was trying to do, and I don’t know if I could’ve done better in that moment, but here’s the thing I feel like we could all learn as people: You don’t have to make your point by shitting on someone else’s thing because a lot of people love football and the arts.” He went on to note he watched football with friends Sunday before going on to watch the Golden Globes.

He said if you focus solely on that part of her speech, you’re missing the bigger message: “It was a speech about respect, it was a speech about empathy, and most importantly, it was a speech about responsibility.”

Noah’s Streep comments start at about 4:50 in the above clip.