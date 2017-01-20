SPOILER ALERT: The story includes plot information about a recent episode of Vikings.

EXCLUSIVE: Three weeks after Vikings star Travis Fimmel bid farewell to the hit History series, he is back in business with the A+E cable network, developing a scripted anthology series about some of history’s most infamous characters. The first installment will tell the true story of Wyatt Earp, with subsequent seasons focusing on other iconic sinners and anti-heroes.

The project is based on an original idea by Fimmel, who has written the first episode and is attached to executive produce and star as Wyatt Earp. A+E Studios is producing in association with Atlas Entertainment and Imperative Entertainment.

The Wyatt Earp installment will track his life from his days in the violent Dodge City and his complex relationships with Doc Holliday and Bat Masterson, to the real story of what happened during the legendary gunfight at the OK Corral.

“I’ve always been fascinated with what motivates people’s transgressions and the scandalous journey into infamy,” said Fimmel. “I wanted to re-examine stories people think they know without the rose-colored glasses of Hollywood and let the audience decide for themselves if people like Wyatt Earp were sinners or victims of life circumstances.”

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are executive producers for Atlas Entertainment in a reunion with Fimmel who starred in the company’s 2016 movie Warcraft, which grossed $400 million worldwide.

“Travis is a remarkable actor and we’re honored to continue our relationship with him after his recent magnetic performance on Vikings,” said Arturo Interian, SVP, Scripted Programming, History. “Just as Travis brought a completely fresh and unexpected approach to his character Ragnar Lothbrok, this would be an unconventional portrayal of Earp like you’ve never seen. We intend to capture the violent spirit of the great Sergio Leone films through telling the true story of criminal turned lawman.”

Fimmel was the breakout star of Vikings — History’s first original scripted series — as legendary Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok who died in the Dec. 28 episode of the popular historic drama’s fourth season.

Fimmel is repped by Management 360, Paradigm and attorney AJ Brandenstein.