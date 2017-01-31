EXCLUSIVE: Word is now leaking out exactly what movies will have TV spots during the Big Game on Sunday. Paramount will run a Transformers: The Last Knight spot during the game, while their anime adaptation Ghost in the Shell will have a spot before the kick-off.

It’s going to be interesting to see what Paramount does with Ghost in the Shell. The Melrose lot has employed a rather clever campaign for the film, ‘hacking’ the Mr. Robot finale and running logo-less clips from the movie in between commercials. Ghost in the Shell hits theaters on March 31. Transformers: The Last Knight will debut on June 23, leading up to the July 4 holiday stretch.

For the most part, studios have been mum about which titles they will air on Sunday. Anita Busch and David Lieberman revealed that Universal, 20th Century Fox and Disney will have spots with Sony airing one during the pre-game show. Uni is scheduled to have one spot during the game, while Disney is expected to have two. Warner Bros. typically sits the big game out, however Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is featured in a kick-ass action spot opposite Jason Statham for Wix.com, a cloud-based web development platform (the TV spot is not a tie-in for any upcoming DC movie feature). In addition, Warner Bros. upcoming March 10 tentpole from Legendary Kong: Skull Island will not have ad time during the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl has been a serious promo platform for Paramount. In the past, they’ve advertised such big pics from their slate as Terminator: Genisys and last year’s Star Trek Into Darkness.