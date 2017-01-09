Tonight Tracee Ellis Ross became the second African American woman to take home a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Comedy. Not since Debbie Allen’s win in 1982, did such a feat take place. Backstage, a visibly elated Ross said the nomination and win were exciting to her because it was indicative of the industry looking “outside of where they usually look,” which “is very special and important and something we need to continue to do. ”
In her onstage acceptance speech, Ross said “This is for all of the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, thoughts, ideas are not always considered worthy and valid and important, but I want you to know that I see you, we see you.”
“Our industry can be at the forefront of making sure that diversity of story is told” and that those stories “actually represent the humanity that we live in.” She continued backstage, “I hope that young women will continue to being encouraged to be themselves, and not just young women but you men too.”
Ross won the award for her role as Rainbow Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish, a show which has broken barriers, ranging from tackling police-brutality incidents to the use of the N-word, and has been fearless in featuring issues that prompt viewers to take an honest look at society.
She didn’t win it because she’s bi-racial. She won because she’s awesome in the role. Can we just stop this entire “diversity” bullshit now! There would be more ‘people of color’ – at all award shows – if black actors, writers, producers, etc., stopped obsessing over the color of their skin, the poverty they grew up in, blah, blah, blah, and simply — entertain us without a lecture.
Being a bi-racial woman who’s been blessed to find success in our industry, I’m sick of the racial drama. And yes, I can say that.
Agreed. She seems obsessed with her skin color while the voters just saw her talent. Too bad she doesn’t.
Imagine if an actor said the win was “for the white people”