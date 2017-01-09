Tonight Tracee Ellis Ross became the second African American woman to take home a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Comedy. Not since Debbie Allen’s win in 1982, did such a feat take place. Backstage, a visibly elated Ross said the nomination and win were exciting to her because it was indicative of the industry looking “outside of where they usually look,” which “is very special and important and something we need to continue to do. ”

In her onstage acceptance speech, Ross said “This is for all of the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, thoughts, ideas are not always considered worthy and valid and important, but I want you to know that I see you, we see you.”

“Our industry can be at the forefront of making sure that diversity of story is told” and that those stories “actually represent the humanity that we live in.” She continued backstage, “I hope that young women will continue to being encouraged to be themselves, and not just young women but you men too.”

Ross won the award for her role as Rainbow Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish, a show which has broken barriers, ranging from tackling police-brutality incidents to the use of the N-word, and has been fearless in featuring issues that prompt viewers to take an honest look at society.