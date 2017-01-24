Bravo has renewed its veteran culinary competition series Top Chef for a 15th season. Auditions for the fifteenth cycle of the show, Emmy winner for best competition reality series, will be held in Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans, New York, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

Fourteen seasons in, Top Chef is still a solid ratings performer. In its current 14th season, the series is averaging more than 2 million total viewers, up +4% from Season 13. The Season 14 premiere on Dec. 1 was the most watched season premiere in over five years in total viewers.

Top Chef, 10-time nominee for best reality competition series, is produced by Magical Elves with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines and Casey Kriley serving as executive producers.