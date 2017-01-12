The 71st annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall this spring, after detour uptown to the smaller Beacon Theatre last year. CBS, which has presented the Broadway awards since 1978, will telecast the ceremony live June 11, beginning at 8 P.M.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 18th consecutive year.

The Tonys were first held at Radio City in 1997. The awards show was held there every year until 2010 – except in 1999 when the Hall was undergoing renovations – and from 2013 to 2015. The ceremony is produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the TONYs.

Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards will be announced May 2.